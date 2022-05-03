A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Money WorldTHE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Meet the 'sharpies'! Israel's high-tech teens earn more than their teachers and parents

'They have fire in their eyes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2022 at 4:44pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Maya Keter (LinkedIn)

Maya Keter (LinkedIn)

(YNET NEWS) -- These are the rising hi-tech stars, sought after by even the big tech companies. They're successful and "cheap" in an industry forever trying to find workers. They're also cute and modest, but they know what they're worth, sometimes earning salaries those twice their age are dreaming of.

"They're young, they have a fresh way of thinking. They have fire in their eyes," says recruiter Iris Klien.

Meet the "Sharpies" – 11th or 12th grade high school students who postpone their military service to work in high-tech, earning much more than their teachers and parents. Working a few days a week, some of them don't even go to school regularly. They're also open about this being a direct track into the Israeli Intelligence Corps Unit 8200.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Meet the 'sharpies'! Israel's high-tech teens earn more than their teachers and parents
Israel goes woke: Honors trans soldier with medal of honor for 1st time ever
Stocks rise for 2nd straight day ahead of expected Fed hike
'We put a price on woke capital': The game plan for fighting radical U.S. companies
What I saw outside Supreme Court after report Roe v. Wade to be overturned
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×