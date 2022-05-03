Meet the 'sharpies'! Israel's high-tech teens earn more than their teachers and parents

(YNET NEWS) -- These are the rising hi-tech stars, sought after by even the big tech companies. They're successful and "cheap" in an industry forever trying to find workers. They're also cute and modest, but they know what they're worth, sometimes earning salaries those twice their age are dreaming of.

"They're young, they have a fresh way of thinking. They have fire in their eyes," says recruiter Iris Klien.

Meet the "Sharpies" – 11th or 12th grade high school students who postpone their military service to work in high-tech, earning much more than their teachers and parents. Working a few days a week, some of them don't even go to school regularly. They're also open about this being a direct track into the Israeli Intelligence Corps Unit 8200.

