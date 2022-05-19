Middle schooler worried using wrong pronouns could 'shatter' college chances

(FOX NEWS) – A Wisconsin middle schooler, who is accused of sexual harassment for misgendering a classmate, said he is afraid for his future if the Title IX violation is not removed from his record.

Rosemary Rabidoux told Fox News Digital she received a phone call from the school's principal saying she would be receiving an email with sexual harassment allegations against her son, Braden.

"I immediately thought, ‘sexual harassment, that’s rape, that’s incest, that’s inappropriate touching, even grotesque language could go that far.’ And when I asked him what my son did, he said that he did not use the correct pronouns," she said.

Read the full story ›