EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Middle schooler worried using wrong pronouns could 'shatter' college chances

Student accused of sexual harassment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 2:23pm
(FOX NEWS) – A Wisconsin middle schooler, who is accused of sexual harassment for misgendering a classmate, said he is afraid for his future if the Title IX violation is not removed from his record.

Rosemary Rabidoux told Fox News Digital she received a phone call from the school's principal saying she would be receiving an email with sexual harassment allegations against her son, Braden.

"I immediately thought, ‘sexual harassment, that’s rape, that’s incest, that’s inappropriate touching, even grotesque language could go that far.’ And when I asked him what my son did, he said that he did not use the correct pronouns," she said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







