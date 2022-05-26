A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mike Rowe says U.S. gov't revoked permits to film 'Dirty Jobs' episode at last minute

Allegedly over 'personal politics'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:01pm
(THE BLAZE) – Mike Rowe, beloved host of TV show "Dirty Jobs," said the federal government revoked permits to film an episode of his show at the last minute — allegedly over Rowe's "personal politics."

Rowe on Monday outlined the issue in detail on Facebook, saying the Government Services Administration "suddenly revoked our permit" as the agency "oversees the location" where the episode on boilermakers was to be filmed.

The host said "Dirty Jobs" was required to apply for permits "months ago," and after receiving them, "we were assured several times over the last few months that everything was still good to go." Then suddenly they weren't.

Read the full story ›

