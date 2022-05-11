Military doctor: Defense medical database totally corrupted as vax injuries scrubbed

Military physicians who were alarmed by the recent documentation of a 300% increase in cancer cases diagnosed among service members, as well as surges in miscarriages, myocarditis, Bell's palsy and more, say now that the military's medical database has been corrupted and no longer can be trusted.

Just the News earlier documented that three doctors warned the medical billing code data captured by the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database revealed sharp spikes in various health issues among the adverse effects from COVID shots.

Miscarriages, for example, exploded from 1,499 the previous year to 4,182 in the recent reporting period.

Now, the publication is reporting doctors say the database no longer is trustworthy.

It is Lt. Col. Peter Chambers who reports now he is giving details about potential vaccine-injury cases from his own practice and that of colleagues directly to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., for the senator's work to pressure the Department of Defense to drop COVID shot requirements.

The report explained, "Their last rendezvous was a few weeks ago in Dallas, where Chambers is based, the retiring Green Beret surgeon and Purple Heart recipient said in a phone interview this week."

Patients whose records are being shared have signed releases for that to happen.

Johnson's office told Just the News the senator hopes to get the affected service members the treatments they need.

Recently, he urged three Veterans Affairs Medical Centers in his state to end their "pointless and destructive" requirements for employees.

It was the DoD that earlier this year took down, edited and restored the database after Chambers and other whistleblowers became alarmed by the spikes in various cases.

The department then claimed, to another news agency and not Johnson, that the spike in vaccine-related complications during 2021 was a "glitch," actually claiming that cases in earlier years were underreported.

That would mean the military neglected to report some 20 million cases a year, whistleblower lawyer Tom Renz told Just the News.

Johnson now wants the unaltered records from DoD.

Chambers explained the DMED previously was more reliable than the public Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, but the military program now is "unusable."

He told Just the News he personally has seen anomalous problems in "a healthy population that should not be seeing these things," including myocarditis and brain bleeds.

"Chambers said he developed demyelination after getting the Moderna vaccine in January 2021, which led him and Lt. Col. Theresa Long, another whistleblower, to review DMED," the report confirmed. "He has more freedom to speak than Long, who was supposed to testify alongside Chambers until her commander gagged her from discussing DMED data the night before the hearing,"

The doctors also have called on the Federal Aviation Administration to flag pilots who have had COVID shots, explaining federal law prohibits commercial airline pilots who had taken emergency use authorization vaccines from flying.

Vaccinated pilot Robert Snow, in fact, suffered cardiac arrest just after landing an American Airlines jet recently.



