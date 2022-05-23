A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
|
Education Politics U.S.
'Military police' against parents? Top school-board group considered asking Biden

'Where students and personnel have been subjected to acts and threats of violence'

WND News Services
Published May 23, 2022 at 3:47pm
Master Sgt. Michael Walsh, military training instructor, walks through purple smoke in the Basic Cadet Training assault course at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Jacks Valley in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 13, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) considered urging the Biden administration to deploy the military to school board meetings to monitor threats against board members in September 2021, according to an independent review conducted by attorneys.

The NSBA sent a letter to the Biden administration Sept. 29, 2021 calling for the federal government to use anti-terrorism laws, including the Patriot Act, to treat violence and threats of violence against school board members as “the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.” However, in an earlier draft the NSBA called for the deployment of the national guard and the military police to monitor school board meetings before removing the language, according to the independent review of its decision to request federal authorities to monitor school board activities.

“[W]e ask that the Army National Guard and its Military Police be deployed to certain school districts and related events where students and school personnel have been subjected to acts and threats of violence,” the earlier draft of the letter said.

Days after the final NSBA letter was sent, Attorney General Merrick Garland called on the FBI to use its authority against those who intimidate, harass or threaten school board members.

The NSBA walked back its letter in October and apologized after widespread blowback over a public perception that the organization was attempting to target concerned parents who were protesting at school board meetings.

The NSBA did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
