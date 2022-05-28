A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mitch McConnell urges GOP to work with Democrats on gun control legislation

Reaction to Uvalde school shooting

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2022 at 5:33pm
U.S. Sen. Mitchh McConnell, R-Ky., at the State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(BREITBART) – Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday “encouraged” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to work with Senate Democrats on gun control legislation in a reaction to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week.

McConnell specifically requested Cornyn to work with Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to “find a consensus on some legislation to respond to the shooting in Texas,” CNN reported.

“I’ve encouraged him to talk to Sen. Sinema, Sen. Murphy and others who are interested in trying to get an outcome that’s directly related to the problem,” McConnell said of Tuesday’s mass school shooting. “I am hopeful that we could come up with a bipartisan solution that’s directly related to the facts of this awful massacre.”

Read the full story ›

