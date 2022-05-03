Mitt Romney vacations in town where Trump lives, wears disguise to hide himself when he goes in public: Book

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah really likes to go to Florida, including one particular town where he’s not so certain that the folks there like him very much.

That’s because the town in question is Palm Beach, where a former international businessman who is also a former president owns a very large estate and commands a very large following.

And so, when Romney travels to his vacation home in Palm Beach, he reportedly wears hats on the assumption that no one will recognize him as the arch anti-Trumper who denounced Donald Trump the candidate, opposed Trump as president even before he was sworn in as a senator and voted to impeach the former president.

At least, that’s the tale told in a new book, according to Business Insider.

A so-called family friend is the source of the anecdote contained in the book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future."

"If he were recognized by Trump supporters there, there was a good chance he would be harassed," Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns wrote.

The morsel was gleefully devoured by many on Twitter.

Romney is no stranger to indulging in a masquerade.

In 2019 it was revealed that he invented a false name on Twitter -- Pierre Delecto -- to praise himself and hit the “like” button when others trashed Trump.

The disguise bit might seem a bit over the top.

But even before the Capitol incursion and his subsequent vote against Trump in the former president’s second successful effort to stave off a Democrat-led impeachment effort, Romney had been harassed while traveling.

The book included another Romney anecdote in which his wife, Ann, seemed to be concerned about the future of the Romney political dynasty.

"Trump's dominance, she said, made it uncertain whether any of the boys could run for office as Republicans," the book said.

