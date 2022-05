(FOX NEWS) – The monkeypox virus is spreading across the world, with reports of cases in the U.K., Spain, Portugal and the U.S.

In Massachusetts, a case was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada.

Although it's the only case in America that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is aware of, health officials are looking into whether it is connected to small outbreaks in Europe.

