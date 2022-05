(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Police on Sunday said they arrested a Jewish person suspected of setting fire to a Jewish shrine in central Israel last Friday.

The fire caused extensive damage to a building worshipers revere as the final resting place of the biblical Benjamin, one of the 12 sons of the patriarch Jacob.

The site is located near Route 55 highway, between the central city of Kfar Saba and the West Bank town of Qalqilya.

