Musk: 'The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter'

Elon compares Biden to Anchorman's Ron Burgundy because he'll 'read whatever'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 17, 2022 at 12:40pm
Will Ferrell portrays newscaster Ron Burgundy in 2004's 'Anchorman' (Courtesy Dreamworks Pictures)

Will Ferrell portrays newscaster Ron Burgundy in 2004's 'Anchorman' (Courtesy Dreamworks Pictures)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Elon Musk has the cost of living crisis under Joe Biden could get so bad the U.S. could turn into Venezuela and compared the President to Anchorman's Ron Burgundy for relying heavily on a teleprompter.

The Tesla CEO, who is in the midst of a $44billion takeover bid for Twitter, said he has previously voted 'overwhelmingly for Democrats', but savaged the current administration, saying Donald Trump's presidency was more effective at getting things done.

He told The All-In Podcast: 'The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter.'

WND News Services
