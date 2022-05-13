Myanmar army overtakes Christian village; thousands flee

(WORTHY NEWS) – Thousands of refugees faced another tense day Thursday after reportedly being forced to flee their Christian village in northwestern Myanmar as the army attacked it.

At least 20 houses were set on fire by invading government troops during the May 7 army raid on Chan Thar in Myanmar’s Sagaing Region, Christian aid workers said.

“It is so sad to hear the houses were burned down and destroyed with an intentional attitude,” said a local church representative in remarks shared with Worthy News.

