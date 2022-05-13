A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Myanmar army overtakes Christian village; thousands flee

Invading government troops set fire to homes

WND News Services
Published May 13, 2022
(WORTHY NEWS) – Thousands of refugees faced another tense day Thursday after reportedly being forced to flee their Christian village in northwestern Myanmar as the army attacked it.

At least 20 houses were set on fire by invading government troops during the May 7 army raid on Chan Thar in Myanmar’s Sagaing Region, Christian aid workers said.

“It is so sad to hear the houses were burned down and destroyed with an intentional attitude,” said a local church representative in remarks shared with Worthy News.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
