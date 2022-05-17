N. Korea murdering Christians who secretly worship Jesus

(CBN NEWS) -- The scope of persecution against Christians in North Korea has now reached the point where it is illegal to worship Jesus or even own a Bible. And the penalty is usually death.

According to reports, many believers are still gathering in secret to pray and share God's Word with one another.

Open Doors USA recently reported that government security guards discovered one such location where dozens of Christians had assembled together. The guards detained all of them. Then one by one, they killed every Christians in the room.

