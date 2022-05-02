Nearly unanimous: Stunning number of Americans want voters to provide ID

Polling is an odd universe. Ask if people want something good for free and there always will be a minority that claims to not be sure, to have doubts.

Which makes the 84% responding to a new poll about American elections nearly unanimous that they want voter ID.

The polling is from Honest Elections and was described by columnist Paul Bedard in the Washington Examiner.

He explained, "Despite President Joe Biden’s assault on election integrity efforts in several states, voters in record numbers are demanding that identification be presented to get a ballot and want reforms across the board in all 50 states."

Biden's "assault" would be a massive campaign by leftists such as Mark Zuckerberg and others to undermine American election integrity with huge payouts to elections officials, wildly unsecure mail-in and absentee ballots and more.

The result of those campaigns produced, in 2020, a presidential election race for Joe Biden.

There remain a multiple of questions, investigations, and even formal complaints submitted to various elections commissions or the courts.

What is known is that various local elections officials simply ignored their own state laws about mail-in and absentee ballots. Further, Zuckerberg spent $420 million of the profits he's raked in from Facebook to give to local officials.

That money purportedly was to help them cope with COVID, but in reality it often ended up being used to turn local elections office into Democrat get-out-the-vote schemes.

Further, legacy and social media, just before the election, hid accurate reporting about the Biden family's overseas business schemes, including those that pulled in millions from influencers in enemy territories such as Russia and China.

Bedard explained the polling to which he was given access confirmed 84% want voter ID, and "huge percentages of black and Hispanic voters are behind the surge in support as the nation readies for the fall congressional midterm elections."

The polling was done for the American Legislative Exchange Council and the National Conference of State Legislatures, he explained, and "is the latest to show that the push by Biden and his media allies has fallen flat, especially among minorities who the president claimed would be hurt by election integrity laws passed in states such as Georgia."

"Photo ID laws are a case in point: Support for photo ID laws is seven points higher than a year ago. Left-wing special interests and politicians like President Biden carried out an intense, often misleading, campaign meant to stir opposition to policies like strong voter ID. Their efforts have had the opposite effect. More people than ever — including most black and Hispanic voters — back photo ID laws," the pollster told Bedard.

The report to the ALEC and NCSL also confirmed there was support "for a ban on outside funding of elections, which would have blocked a controversial organization funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that boosted turnout in Democratic areas in the 2020 election."

Bedard noted the poll also said "75% would vote for a ballot initiative requiring everyone to show photo ID in person or write an ID number on a mail ballot. And 75% said it would be 'easy' to write an ID number on a ballot."

A ban on "vote trafficking" would be supported by three of five, and 80% said "the convenience of mail voting must be balanced with adequate protections against fraud," Bedard said.

More than half want "private funding" of elections entirely banned, and 80% want states to "clean up voter roles and eliminate duplicate names, dead voters, and outdated and inaccurate information."

"It is time to stop debating election integrity laws and start enacting them in every state. Americans want elections they can trust, and for the vast majority of voters (85%) protecting voting rights means not just ensuring access but also protecting the security of the voting system as a whole," the pollster told Bedard.

