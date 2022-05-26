New alopecia drug regrows hair in 40% of patients

(NEW YORK POST) – Researchers have discovered a drug to potentially solve alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

United States drug company Concert Pharmaceuticals is trialing a new, twice-daily pill that can combat and reverse rapid hair loss. The study of the drug found that four in 10 participants were able to regrow 80 percent or more of their hair within a year.

Specifically, the drug — called CTP-543 — seeks to reverse the effects of alopecia areata, which causes the body to attack its own hair follicles.

