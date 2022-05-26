A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New alopecia drug regrows hair in 40% of patients

FDA approval sought

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 2:36pm
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(NEW YORK POST) – Researchers have discovered a drug to potentially solve alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

United States drug company Concert Pharmaceuticals is trialing a new, twice-daily pill that can combat and reverse rapid hair loss. The study of the drug found that four in 10 participants were able to regrow 80 percent or more of their hair within a year.

Specifically, the drug — called CTP-543 — seeks to reverse the effects of alopecia areata, which causes the body to attack its own hair follicles.

Read the full story ›

