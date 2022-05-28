New DOJ official says best result in many cases is no 'case'

The chief of a new Department of Justice division says many times the best result for a case will be obtained if there are no charges.

While it is the work of the federal department to investigate and prosecute those suspected of committing crimes, government watchdog Judicial Watch explains in its Corruption Chronicles that the head of Joe Biden's $6 million "office to narrow inequality in the justice system" believes "oftentimes justice may mean never filing a case."

The report cites Rachel Rossi, a former Los Angeles County and federal public defender who served as the DOJ’s inaugural "Anti-Hate Coordinator."

She will run the new Office for Access to Justice, set up when the DOJ claimed there were "significant gaps in equal access to justice for racial minorities and inequities."

TRENDING: As evangelicals, we're bringing reproach to the name of Jesus

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the work of the division is important, "because we do not yet have equal access to justice in America."

Rossi, who failed in a run to be Los Angeles district attorney, said her inspiration is "only seeing black and brown people locked up."

She explains her agenda is to examine and re-imagine tools and systems to make justice more accessible.

The ATJ, Judicial Watch reported, originally was launched by Obama Attorney General Eric Holder in 2010 and then closed by President Trump.

Does justice often mean never filing a case? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 30% (3 Votes) 70% (7 Votes)

Judicial Watch reported that the plans to expand "access" to justice include "developing new tools to reduce the justice gap, breaking down existing silos to advance the most innovative solutions across all levels of government and several other priority areas, which include the following: Environmental justice, indigent defense, pursuing racial equity, fostering health justice and medical legal partnerships in the wake of COVID-19, expanding legal representation in immigration proceedings, self-help court programs and ensuring economic opportunity and fairness."

The report said, "Just weeks ago, the DOJ issued a Justice Equity Action Plan as part of the Biden administration’s broad effort to help marginalized communities. Among its key initiatives is a reform in law enforcement practices that directs federal prosecutors to ignore maximum sentencing under the law. That will help 'avoid unwarranted disparities, promote fair outcomes in sentencing, and seek justice in every case,' according to the new Biden administration plan."

The DOJ already has been instructing prosecutors on what they can decide regarding charges, plea agreements and more.

The program also is intended to fight "hate" crimes.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!