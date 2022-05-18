A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New law protects docs who prescribe ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine

State's licensing boards can no longer punish physicians for treatments

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published May 17, 2022 at 8:24pm
Lt. Cmdr. Marissa Mayor, a general surgeon with Fleet Surgical Team 7, observes her patient prior to conducting a surgical walkthrough during a mass casualty drill to assess skills and coordination between integrated units aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America in the Philippine Sea, June 18, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

Reacting to the suppression of certain "controversial" treatments for COVID-19, Missouri passed a law that bans pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for their patients.

The measure passed the Missouri House by a 130-4 vote last week and now is at the desk of Republican Gov. Mike Parsons, the Kansas City Star reported.

The bill, the paper said, would bar state medical licensing boards from punishing or removing the medical licenses of doctors who "lawfully" prescribe the two drugs.

Pharmacists also can't contact a doctor or patient "to dispute the efficacy of ivermectin tablets or hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets for human use."

Republican state Sen. Rick Brattin told the paper that "because of the politicization" of the drugs, doctors are "being targeted."

WND reported in February that South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote a legal opinion concluding doctors have the authority to prescribe ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.

"Our doctors, as well as their patients, need to know that doctors have the right to make important medical decisions, as long as they have the informed consent of their patients," Wilson said at the time.

"In fighting COVID, the doctor should be given the broadest possible leeway," he said.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent cardiologist and epidemiologist, noted on Twitter that he testified to the South Carolina Senate Committee on Medical Affairs, giving "the evidence base for these medications in the early treatment of the illness."

Art Moore
