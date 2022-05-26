New Middle Ages book aiming for inclusivity accused of still being too white

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A relatively new book about the Middle Ages that includes the stories of women and minorities has been accused of whitewashing history and centering white males, prompting a lively debate among medieval scholars.

“The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe” aimed to be inclusive and correct misconceptions about the Middle Ages. It is authored by Matthew Gabriele, professor of medieval studies and chair of the Department of Religion & Culture at Virginia Tech, and David Perry, a journalist and historian.

“The word ‘medieval’ conjures images of the ‘Dark Ages’—centuries of ignorance, superstition, stasis, savagery, and poor hygiene. But the myth of darkness obscures the truth; this was a remarkable period in human history,” according to its description.

