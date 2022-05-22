A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New Netflix series about the Inquisition puts Spanish Jews in spotlight

'Heirs to the Land' chronicles the life of a young man of modest means who finds himself in the crosshairs of an old religious conflict

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 22, 2022 at 4:03pm
A scene from the Netflix show 'Heirs to the Land.' (Video screenshot)

(YNET NEWS) -- The series “Heirs to the Land” that dropped on Netflix last month looks, at first glance, like just another installment in the fast-growing genre of Spanish period dramas.

In some ways it is, featuring the familiar mix of romance, violence, and a liberal dramatization of key historical events in medieval Spain that have made international hits out of several recent Spanish productions such as “Isabel” and “El Cid.”

But “Heirs to the Land” also takes a deep dive into what it meant to live as a Jew in Spain at the time when the strictly Catholic country began its descent into organized persecution of minorities that culminated with the Inquisition.

Read the full story ›

