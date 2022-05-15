A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New York to be kicked off of Jets and Giants name?

Lawsuit says NFL teams play in New Jersey, so can't claim they're in Big Apple

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2022 at 4:13pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- It’s quite a Hail Mary! A pair of New York football fans have called an audible in their pie-the-sky $6 billion class-action lawsuit against the Jets, Giants and the National Football League.

They’ve amended their suit that initially demanded both teams pack their pads and leave the Garden State for the Big Apple.

Now they’re making a slightly more manageable request — the teams can stay in New Jersey but must dump “New York” from their names.

Read the full story ›

