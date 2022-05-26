New York Times claims Israel responsible for assassination of IRGC officer

(JERUSALEM POST) – Israel informed the United States it was responsible for assassinating an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force officer in Tehran on Sunday, The New York Times reported.

In a briefing with American officials, Israel confirmed reports that Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodayari, who was shot dead in a vehicle, was deputy commander of the Quds Force's Unit 840, a secretive unit responsible for terrorist operations against Israeli and Western targets outside of Iran.

Israel, according to the report, intended to send a warning to the Islamic Republic to halt the operations of the IRGC’s terrorist unit whose existence has never been confirmed by Iran.

