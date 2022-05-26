A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New York Times claims Israel responsible for assassination of IRGC officer

Jewish State's defense establishment surprised by the leak

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 5:14pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(JERUSALEM POST) – Israel informed the United States it was responsible for assassinating an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force officer in Tehran on Sunday, The New York Times reported.

In a briefing with American officials, Israel confirmed reports that Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodayari, who was shot dead in a vehicle, was deputy commander of the Quds Force's Unit 840, a secretive unit responsible for terrorist operations against Israeli and Western targets outside of Iran.

Israel, according to the report, intended to send a warning to the Islamic Republic to halt the operations of the IRGC’s terrorist unit whose existence has never been confirmed by Iran.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Energy secretary claims Biden 'obsessed' with lowering gas prices
'Supply challenges' loom for food, farmers allowed to use 'conserved lands'
Police cuffed and pepper-sprayed parents trying to rescue children
Russia sending youth group members to Ukraine
New York Times claims Israel responsible for assassination of IRGC officer
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×