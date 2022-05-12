A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
North Korea confirms 1st COVID outbreak, Kim orders lockdown

Speculations arise that rare admission means nation may seek outside aid

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2022 at 4:01pm
(HURRIYET DAILY NEWS) – North Korea imposed a nationwide lockdown Thursday to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak after holding for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world.

The size of the outbreak wasn’t immediately known, but it could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated. Some experts say the North, by its rare admission of an outbreak, may be seeking outside aid.

The official Korean Central News Agency said tests of samples collected Sunday from an unspecified number of people with fevers in the capital, Pyongyang, confirmed they were infected with the omicron variant.

Read the full story ›

