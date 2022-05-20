NPR urges employees to become mask snitches under penalty of termination

(THE BLAZE) – National Public Radio is maintaining very stringent masking guidelines, including a hotline where employees could rat each other out for not wearing masks under penalty of termination and other possible punishments.

According to an email obtained by journalist Dylan Byers, NPR is encouraging its employees to betray each other's mask mistakes.

"We have asked on-site supervisors to remind staff of the masking requirements when needed. Masking is still required, unless recording alone in a studio, working alone in an office with the door closed, or actively eating or drinking," according to the email.

