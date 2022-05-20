A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

NPR urges employees to become mask snitches under penalty of termination

Hotline allows people to rat each other out anonymously

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 20, 2022 at 3:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE BLAZE) – National Public Radio is maintaining very stringent masking guidelines, including a hotline where employees could rat each other out for not wearing masks under penalty of termination and other possible punishments.

According to an email obtained by journalist Dylan Byers, NPR is encouraging its employees to betray each other's mask mistakes.

"We have asked on-site supervisors to remind staff of the masking requirements when needed. Masking is still required, unless recording alone in a studio, working alone in an office with the door closed, or actively eating or drinking," according to the email.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Supply chains are never returning to 'normal'
Majority of CEOs preparing for recession as sky-high inflation persists
NPR urges employees to become mask snitches under penalty of termination
State school districts adopt policies allowing teachers to hide private conservations with students from parents
University students extract groveling apology from working-class bar
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×