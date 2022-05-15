A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nunes: Durham uncovering documents 'clearly hid from Congress,' suggests criminal elusion

'They were withheld from us during our investigation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2022 at 3:20pm
President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(BIZPACREVIEW) -- Many of the FBI documents that have in recent weeks been unveiled by special counsel John Durham were subpoenaed years ago by then-House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes and his aide Kash Patel, only for their requests to be completely ignored.

“These notes were subpoenaed by chairman Nunes, and they were withheld from us during our investigation. But John Durham found them,” Patel revealed during an appearance Sunday on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

And with them in hand, Durham has been building a case against 2016 Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussman — a case that could eventually wind up ensnaring Hillary Clinton herself, or so some have theorized based on Durham’s filings.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
