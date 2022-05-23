Ol' Joe is clarifying our choice: Will it be freedom or tyranny?

In a day when a president's legacy is measured in social media followers, it's hardly a surprise that half or more of President Biden's Twitter followers are fake. But everything about the account is fake. Unlike his predecessor, who sat up late and arguably tweeted too often, it's safe to assume that none of this president's tweets are his.

Not to minimize Elon Musk's jaw-dropping discovery, but nobody seems really shocked. We all know Mr. Biden and his friends have a causal relationship with the truth. But to tragic national effect, the "great uniter" has turned out to be as fake as his social media accounts.

The aging, career, "moderate-centrist" morphed into a socialist-lite week one, in truth, further to the radical left than Bernie Sanders. There's just one problem. Except in swampy D.C. or on progressive campuses – OK, maybe throughout the increasingly bogus BLM tax-deductible, political strong arm – it turns out his half-step toward communism isn't all that popular after all.

It's funny, Venezuela-like runaway inflation, skyrocketing energy costs, full-term abortion, baby formula and food shortages, the wars on gender, women and parents of school children, open borders and crime, barking-mad condemnations of "racist" for not voting Democrat – just doesn't seem to be resonating, let alone "uniting" Americans. Who knew?

Elon is right again. They're not the party of kindness anymore.

But nations who've slid this fast and far down the slippery slope of "progressivism" (socialism "progressing" toward communism) would urgently warn we have only two quick choices now: claw our way back to our beloved one nation under God with liberty and justice for all, or live under godless, tyrannical rule.

William Penn put it like this: "Those who will not be governed by God will be ruled by tyrants." As culture turns its back on our Creator, that historically bloody, fascist reality lurks just around our own corner. History is nothing if not brutally honest.

Mr. Biden's deceitful brand of socialism-lite has proven our worst nightmare in just 18 months. Yet the deception continues to be intentionally advanced on American campuses, in media echo chambers, even in the halls of Congress by its more naïve members who would have served their communities better continuing to mix drinks.

Still, when the tyranny of godless "democratic socialism" replaces God's unparalleled gift of "liberty for all," America will have nobody to blame but itself – and its insatiable appetite for unfettered pleasure and more "free stuff" on the backs of the productive class.

Sir Alex Francis Tyler famously said in "The Decline and Fall of the Athenian Republic," "A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury … (and) collapse due to poor fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship."

Warning signs be damned, my self-indulgent, "free-love" and "free-stuff" '60s generation in both parties sailed on full speed ahead in a purple haze, spending like a drunken Jack Sparrow. Today these same brain-damaged dotards sit atop universities and Washington, D.C., only their drunken spending comes straight out of our national credit card – excuse me, hopelessly indebted U.S. Treasury.

The embarrassingly dumbed-down, conscience-free culture they've attempted to construct in the absence of a spiritual foundation is crumbling, just like once-dominant, now decaying, graffiti-covered Rome.

The imponderables are many, but one consequence of destroying America's spiritual foundations is the erosion of the traditional family, the bedrock of any culture hoping to enjoy longevity. Many have become "full of pride" and "lovers of self" as Scripture so eloquently describes the modern left – at the expense of those we should love the most, our children.

Predictably, then, we've reached a tipping point with a divorce rate that now exceeds 50%, even higher in our progressive, values-free entertainment subculture, nauseatingly playing out in a televised court drama. For perspective, the divorce rate when I was a 7-year-old was only 8.5% according to CDC.gov. Of course, that was during the stewardship of the "Greatest Generation" who took faith and family responsibilities seriously.

But leave it to my liberated, free-love, Woodstock generation to blow those family-destroying statistics out of the water. It's said no nation in history has survived higher than a 50% divorce rate. "All we need is love. Pass the joint, dude."

Overdoses and suicide rates are also exponentially higher in the considerable absence of faith and family – an unavoidable outcome with lethal drugs flooding across our border and into our neighborhoods and schools.

I can't begin to express how grateful I am to my God-fearing mom and dad for providing me a stable, loving home in which "honesty, sobriety and financial responsibility" were still prized virtues. Which brings me back to our dishonest president's fake Twitter account and his tragic son, America's poster child for the anything-goes, alcohol-saturated, crack-cocaine lifestyle.

I'm sorry to say, if there ever were a politician who made the conscious decision to trade away America's foundational values for more stuff and more opportunity for vice – his administration gives away crack pipes now – it's Mr. Biden. But this does not mean that we need to follow his troubled soul down the nightmarish, "socialist-utopian" path.

Again, our choice is clearer than ever: Freedom or godless tyranny.

Mr. Biden was quite right about one thing, however disingenuous, with his campaign slogan "It's about the soul of America." So true. And it may sound cliché, but it truly is a battle of good vs. evil. So voter, choose you this (election) day whom you will serve. You will certainly serve someone. As Bob Dylan sang in "Gotta Serve Somebody":

You may be an ambassador to England or France

You may like to gamble you might like to dance …

But you're gonna have to serve somebody

Indeed you're gonna have to serve somebody

Well, it may be the devil, or it may be the Lord

But you're gonna have to serve somebody.

