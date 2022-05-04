One country in Europe to compensate 15,000 Holocaust survivors

(YNET NEWS) -- A new Romanian government policy will grant about 15,000 Romanian Holocaust survivors, eligibility for pensions, as compensation to the Jews that were persecuted there during World War II.

After a long negotiation process between the Romanian government and the Holocaust Survivors Rights Authority, the Ministry for Social Equality, the foreign ministry, and the Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, Romania will recognize official Israeli documentation as valid for receiving pensions from Romania's social services.

By law, Holocaust survivors who were, or still are, Romanian citizens and were persecuted because of their religion between the years 1940 and 1945, are eligible for pensions from the Romanian government, in addition to the sums they receive from Israel or other countries.

