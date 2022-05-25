A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pastor admits 'adultery,' woman says she was victimized as a teen

'I was a prisoner, and you kept me in your prison'

Published May 25, 2022 at 6:15pm
(U.S. Army photo)

(AP) -- A church pastor told his Indiana congregation that he had committed "adultery" about 20 years ago, a disclosure that was followed moments later by a woman who stepped forward and said she was victimized by him when she was 16 years old.

The remarks were recorded on video Sunday at New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw and posted on Facebook.

The Kosciusko County prosecutor's office is investigating, WANE-TV reported. Prosecutor Daniel Hampton didn’t immediately return a message Monday seeking comment from the Associated Press.

