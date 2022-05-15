Payer of Hunter Biden's tax bill spied on 'My Son Hunter' movie set

The lawyer who paid Hunter Biden's $2 million bill in overdue taxes flew on a private jet to Serbia to infiltrate the movie set of an upcoming film on the censored story of "Biden family corruption" that is based on the revelations in the infamous abandoned laptop that implicate the president in a lucrative, global influence peddling scheme.

DailyMail.com reported Hunter Biden's "sugar brother," Hollywood attorney Kevin Morris, falsely claimed to "My Son Hunter" co-producer Phelim McAleer that he and two accompanying colleagues were working on a documentary exposing the Biden corruption.

Morris, DailyMail.com reported, hid the fact that he was providing legal representation for Hunter Biden and working on media strategy for the president's son.

"Now that I know of his representation of Hunter Biden, his questions while they were filming suddenly make a lot of sense," McAleer said. "I thought he was just making a documentary but now it appears he was deceptively spying for his client Hunter Biden."

The British daily reported that under the guise of documentary filmmakers, Morris and his colleagues got full access to the set for several days, conducting interviews with producers and actors, and taping hours of footage.

Serbia was the location for scenes set in Ukraine, where Hunter Biden was paid $83,000 a month to sit on the board of a corrupt energy firm that was under investigation while his father was in charge of U.S. policy in the country. Joe Biden is on video boasting during a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations that he forced the Ukrainian president to fire the country's top prosecutor.

In a video interview with WND last month, McAleer said "My Son Hunter" sticks to first-hand evidence, and an important part of the post-production process – he hopes the film will be released this summer – is having lawyers vet it.

McAleer said one year ago, as the project launched, that an "entertaining and enjoyable movie is the best way to tell the story of the Biden family’s corruption and to ensure as many people are educated about this as possible."

"If the media won’t do their jobs, we’ll do it for them," he said.

