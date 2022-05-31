Pelosi's Jan. 6 committee gets sued for ordering Trump aide to appear

The partisan committee set up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to "investigate" the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol ordered Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to President Donald Trump, to provide documents, appear and testify.

Instead, he's suing.

A commentary at the Gateway Pundit explained, "Dr. Peter Navarro is suing Speaker Pelosi for the unconstitutional Jan 6 Committee she put in place to harass President Trump and those who support to the President."

The panel was set up by Pelosi, supposedly for an investigation. But it appears more and more likely that the goal is not to investigate, but to blame Trump, as the GOP minority's nominated members were refused a seat by Pelosi. Instead, the speaker, whose husband this weekend was arrested for drunk driving after an accident, allowed two members of the GOP who have been outspoken opponents of their own party's president to take part.

The committee subpoenaed Navarro in order to ask questions about a plan called the "Green Bay Sweep" regarding the certification of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

He has described that effort, already, in his book, "In Trump Time."

What is known about the 2020 election is that the results almost without doubt were influenced by the $420 million in Mark Zuckerberg money that he handed out to mostly leftist elections officials, who often used it for get-out-the-vote efforts in Democrat strongholds. That money was distributed outside the channels of any regulation that normally applies to political campaign spending.

Further, the legacy and social media corporations cooperated in suppressing accurate, but very damaging, reporting about Joe Biden, his son Hunter and the family's international business schemes just days before the election.

Analysts have concluded that either of those actions along could have pushed the election results into the Biden column.

Even further, many local elections officials simply ignored their own state laws regarding mail-in and absentee ballots, counting them days after the voting was supposed to have been closed.

A Yahoo news report said, "Navarro, who is representing himself in the lawsuit, called the Green Bay Sweep strategy legal and constitutional under the 1887 Electoral Count Act. He is fighting the subpoena by arguing the committee is illegitimate and partisan."

"And Navarro invoked executive privilege to keep communications with the president confidential. He joined a handful of Republican members lawmakers defying the committee and more than a dozen Trump aides and advisers who have filed lawsuits challenging committee subpoenas in court," the report said.

Navarro explained to USA Today, "Each of the issues raised in the lawsuit – which took several months to prepare – are ripe for the judiciary to address; I find it my duty to raise these issues now rather than submit to the coercion of a kangaroo committee. This case ultimately is about whether partisans in Congress are free to weaponize their investigatory powers – I think not – as well as the critical role that executive privilege and testimonial immunity play in ensuring effective presidential decision-making."

On his website, Navarro explained he was ordered to appear "before a Kangaroo Court established by Nancy Pelosi, AKA the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United State Capitol."

He explained he chose to respect President Trump's "invoking of executive privilege in the committee’s investigation."

He said, "The fact of the matter here is that if this Kangaroo Court of a committee is allowed to continue in its present form, it will continue to make a mockery of due process, the separation of powers, any legitimacy behind the power of Congress to investigate, and thereby do great damage to our Republic."

At Yahoo news, a report said some courts have recognized the committee, but there remain questions, including the fact that the committee wasn't set up to meet the requirements of the resolution creating it.

Its partisan nature also has left its results open to criticism for being based on only politics.

WND previously reported Navarro joined with prominent vaccine inventor Dr. Robert Malone to publish a "declaration of independence" from the federal government's forced universal COVID vaccination policy, contending the "quasi-vaccines" in use are significantly riskier than public health officials have disclosed.

They argued in the Washington Times that, unlike smallpox and polio, a vaccine cannot eliminate a respiratory disease like COVID-19.

Yet, amid growing evidence the "leaky" vaccines don't stop infection or transmission and can make people even more vulnerable to COVID-19, "the Pied Pipers of forced vaccinations are demanding ever more 'booster' jabs" to fight the omicron variant, which while highly contagious generally produces mild symptoms, if any, they wrote at the time, a few months ago.

"The virus is now so thoroughly embedded in global populations that, like the common cold and flu, it will be with us for the foreseeable future," Malone and Navarro say. "It is long past time to substitute Dr. Fauci’s increasingly frantic 'vaccine' as a silver bullet fantasy for this reality: The genetic vaccines and overall Fauci/Biden policies have utterly failed to meet their public health objectives — even as life insurance executives such as OneAmerica CEO J. Scott Davison are on fire concerning the overall high mortality rates they are observing in their data."

