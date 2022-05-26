A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyWND MONEY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pending home sales dive to 2-year low

6th straight monthly decline

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 2:56pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEWSMAX) – Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes dropped to a two-year low in April, the latest indication that rising mortgage rates and higher prices were dampening demand for housing.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, fell 3.9% last month to 99.3. That was the sixth straight monthly decline and pushed contracts to the lowest level since April 2020, when activity was depressed by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Pending home sales fell in the Northeast, West and South, but rose in the Midwest. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, would decline 2.0%. Pending home sales dropped 9.1% in April on a year-on-year basis.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







China is 3D printing massive 590-foot-tall dam
'Political vendetta': Sen. Grassley slams FBI's role in Trump-Russia collusion narrative
Report suggests Trump considering Stefanik as running mate for 2024
2 in 3 adults avoid social events because they're embarrassed about their financial struggles
U.S. middle class shutting down as spending by the rich remains robust
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×