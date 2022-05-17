A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pope declares 10 new saints, including priest killed by Nazis

'Protagonists of peace and not of war'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2022 at 9:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Oct. 29, 2021 (Vatican video screenshot)

Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Oct. 29, 2021 (Vatican video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Pope Francis on Sunday declared 10 people saints of the Roman Catholic Church, including an anti-Nazi Dutch priest murdered in the Dachau concentration camp and a French hermit monk assassinated in Algeria.

The 85-year-old pope, who has been using a wheelchair due to knee and leg pain, was driven to the altar at the start of the ceremony, which was attended by more than 50,000 people in St Peter's Square. It was one of the largest gatherings there since the easing of COVID restrictions earlier this year.

Francis limped to a chair behind the altar but stood to individually greet some participants. He read his homily while seated but stood during other parts of the Mass and read his homily in a strong voice, often going off-script, and walked to greet cardinals afterward.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pope declares 10 new saints, including priest killed by Nazis
Big-city Dem mayor forced to drop astonishingly racist policy
Did Trump just signal he's returning to Twitter?
S&P 500 falls as market struggles to recover from multiple weeks of losses
'Not just women getting pregnant': Abortion activists sound off at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' March
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×