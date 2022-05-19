A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Portuguese angered at influx of Californians who import their problems with them

Expats have become 'root of questions over gentrification, income disparities and immigration'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 5:26pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – California residents are fleeing to the country of Portugal and in many cases bringing problems that have made life more difficult for natives, according to the Los Angeles Times report.

A story titled "Welcome to Portugal, the new expat haven. Californians, please go home," reports that the number of Americans living in Portugal has risen by 45% in the past year with many of those Americans moving from California in order to escape high housing costs, pandemic lockdowns, and "Trumpian politics" in the United States.

The article explains that "resentment of newcomers is growing" in Portugal as California expats have become the "root of questions over gentrification, income disparities and immigration."

