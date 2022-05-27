WHO power-grab targeted in new Senate bill

Reacting to the Biden administration's effort to give the World Health Organization the unilateral authority to declare a health emergency in the United States, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has introduced legislation ensuring the Senate has power over any pandemic treaty.

The No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act, which has 15 Senate cosponsors, would require any agreement produced by the WHO to be submitted to the Senate as a treaty.

As WND reported, the Biden administration submitted 13 amendments to the International Health Regulations for a vote this week by the World Health Assembly in Geneva. Amid an awareness campaign led by Dr. Peter Breggin, former Congress member Michele Bachmann and others, 12 of the amendments were withdrawn before the vote.

However, the measures in the amendments – which critics argue effectively cede sovereignty over health care from individual nations to the U.N. agency – inevitably will be part of a pandemic treaty the WHO is preparing for completion by 2024.

In December, the WHO announced that its World Health Assembly Special Session decided to establish an intergovernmental negotiating body "to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness."

Johnson told the Daily Caller prior to introducing his bill that the WHO and U.S. agencies "failed miserably in its response to COVID-19."

"Its failure should not be rewarded with a new international treaty that would increase its power at the expense of American sovereignty," the senator argued. "What the WHO does need is greater accountability and transparency."

Johnson said the bill "makes clear to the Biden administration that any new WHO pandemic agreement must be deemed a treaty and submitted to the Senate for ratification."

"The sovereignty of the United States is not negotiable," he said.

Cosponsers of the bill are Republican Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming, Mike Braun of Indiana, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Steve Daines of Montana, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Bill Hagerty of Louisiana, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Mike Lee of Utah, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Marco Rubio of Florida, Rick Scott of Florida, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

On Thursday night, more than 50 House Republicans sent a letter to President Biden calling on his administration to withdraw from the WHO. The lawmakers also want documents and communications between the Biden administration and the agency.

Some of the cosponsors explained why they support the bill.

Rubio said the WHO "is a corrupt organization that is supposed to support international health, but instead it caves to tyrannical regimes and plays politics."

Scott said the U.N. agency "has completely failed the American people and the world by working hand in hand with the Chinese Communist Party to conceal the origins of COVID-19."

Daines said the citizens of his state, Montana, "did not elect the WHO to represent them in any level of government – I am glad to support this bill to prevent an international organization from possessing power over the American people."

Hagerty said that because the Biden administration "has failed to hold the World Health Organization accountable and root out the Chinese Communist Party’s malign influence on the WHO, Congress must step up and defend American sovereignty and U.S. national security interests."

Last week, in interviews with WND, acclaimed health reformer Dr. Peter Breggin, mRNA technology inventor Dr. Robert Malone and former Congress member Michele Bachmann warned that the Biden amendments amounted to a handover of U.S. sovereignty over health care.

Breggin argued "the U.S. is the one power that stands in the way of globalism."

Malone described the Biden move as the U.S. giving the China-controlled WHO "the keys to the kingdom."

And Bachmann, pointing to the U.S. capitulation to the WHO during the pandemic, urged Americans to "melt the phone lines" of their elected officials.

