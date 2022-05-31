Where's the praise of heroic Border Patrol agents?

Border Patrol agents were the heroes who risked their own lives to intercede during the shooting at the Uvalde elementary school, located merely 70 miles from the border. These agents defied requests by local police to stand down, and they stormed the classroom to save lives by killing the assailant.

These heroes recognized this as a suicide mission, because the 18-year-old shooter had barricaded himself inside to kill whoever tried to stop him. Highly trained by apparently playing many hours of violent video games, as teenage shooters do, the assailant probably sought to rack up his "score" by killing as many as possible.

One of these valiant Border Patrol agents took a bullet to his head as fired by the assailant before the agents killed him. The bullet pierced the agent's baseball cap and the skin of his scalp – there was not enough time to obtain protective gear – and he needed four stitches later to patch his wound.

Yet missing is national praise for these agents who put themselves in peril to save children. Biden should be immediately granting them Presidential Medals of Honor, as Trump would have already done by now.

Our border agents should know that their heroism will be recognized, especially when they go above and beyond the call of duty. Instead, an unhelpful blame game against local law enforcement is being played by the media.

TRENDING: Formula shelves still empty thanks to government rules

On Saturday, Trump held in Wyoming the biggest rally in its history, as the crowd overflowed a 10,000-seat arena. That is an immense crowd in the sparsely populated state where a total of only 267,000 voted in the last presidential election.

Trump earns credit for Ken Paxton's 68-32% victory over George P. Bush in the runoff for attorney general of Texas, which ends the Karl Rove-Bush era in the GOP. Trump pointed out at the rally how weak George W. Bush was in failing to pardon a high-profile victim of a political prosecution, Scooter Libby, the top adviser to Bush's Vice President Dick Cheney.

Trump himself had to correct that injustice by pardoning Libby in 2018, a decade after Bush should have done it. Bush's effete record on political prosecutions may have weighed down George P. Bush in his race against Paxton in a state called home by two presidents named Bush and a large Houston airport bearing the Bush name.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, tried to help George P. Bush by criticizing Paxton for being under indictment, but that tactic only seemed to backfire. Voters realize now how politicized prosecutions are, and the indictment of a Republican may simply mean that he is being effective.

Bush and Cheney also refused to pardon two other courageous Border Patrol agents, Jose Compean and Ignacio Ramos (no relation to the school shooter), and merely commuted their prison sentences after a Bush-appointed prosecutor locked them up for decade-long terms for defending our border. The Biden administration continued the abuse of border agents by wrongly accusing horseback agents of using whips to corral illegal aliens.

Phyllis Schlafly was highly critical of the prosecutions of Agents Ramos and Compean, who were punished based on a confrontation in 2005 with an illegal alien who was smuggling a million dollars-worth of illegal marijuana across our border. Trump granted those Border Patrol agents the full pardons that they deserved, and they never should have been prosecuted in the first place.

Trump also commuted the sentence of former Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Texas, who received a grossly unjust 10-year prison sentence over a dispute about fundraising. Trump pardoned many other victims of political prosecutions and promises to pardon more when he returns to the White House.

The Department of Justice refuses to accept any oversight or accountability, and its Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland called on the FBI to investigate parents who object to a leftist curriculum at their public schools. Rather than immediately honor the heroic agents in Uvalde, the Biden administration is apparently investigating what happened instead.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said to Garland after learning about parents being targeted by government, "This testimony, your directive, your performance is shameful. Thank God, you're not on the Supreme Court. You should resign in disgrace, judge."

Meanwhile, some Democrats and perhaps anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., hope for an indictment of Donald Trump, which would be improperly politically motivated. It would backfire on the Democrats and Cheney if such a stunt is attempted against Trump, just as political misuse of an indictment of Paxton backfired against his opponents.

Democrats who exploit the criminal justice system to obtain unjustified indictments for political reasons should be put on notice by Paxton's landslide victory while under indictment. The corruption is in politically motivated prosecutions, not in the Republican candidates they target.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!