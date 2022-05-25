The pro-life movement's greatest challenge ever

Anticipating that the Supreme Court might imminently repeal Roe v. Wade, its most controversial and society-transforming decision in a century, America – already a war zone because of the destructive and intentionally divisive policies of today’s radicalized Democratic Party – is descending into full-blown meltdown.

Hysterically shrieking mobs waving coat hangers and promising violence are everywhere, firebombing pro-life headquarters and threatening the lives of its staffers, others swarming the private homes of Supreme Court justices and their families in brazen violation of federal law. A new Department of Homeland Security report reveals law enforcement agencies are investigating “threats to burn down or storm the Supreme Court building and murder justices and their clerks” and to attack “places of worship.” All just the beginning of their widely proclaimed “summer of rage.”

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats fan the flames of mob violence while insisting the “vital constitutional protections” of Roe must be codified into federal law, as establishment news organizations cheerlead their attempts to implement the most radical and barbaric abortion laws in the Western world.

How extreme and evil has the pro-abortion movement become? The Satanic Temple is now issuing statements demanding "religious abortion access" for its members since it considers abortion both a religious right and a religious “rite” for its satanic faith. Pro-abortion activists are seen carrying signs with phrases like “Fetus = good snack.” Even taking a child’s life after being born – once considered unthinkable, since it literally constitutes the heinous crime of infanticide – is increasingly considered an option by many in the “pro-choice” movement.

TRENDING: Was your flight delayed? Blame the feds!

Yet, amidst all of today’s “end-of-the-world” rhetoric, criminal violence, openly satanic demonstrations, on-air meltdowns and public hysteria, there is virtually no discussion of what the abortion issue is actually all about.

After all, truthfully exploring the core issue would destroy their “pro-choice” fantasy world like a nuclear bomb.

And that is the focus of the powerfully moving May issue of WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled “LIFE AND DEATH DECISION: After almost 50 years, the movement to save America’s unborn faces its greatest challenge.”

What the “choice” issue is really about – of course – is babies. Beautiful, heart-beating, thumb-sucking, hearing, kicking, hiccupping, growing, pain-feeling, learning, very much alive, made-in-the-image-of-God human babies.

No wonder the left avoids it. After all, the left is, at heart, in rebellion against the Creator and His laws of life, and in fact is dominated at the highest levels mostly by sociopaths who care nothing about anyone or anything other than their own personal power, privilege, wealth and glory. They reject God and all that is sacred in a vain and inglorious attempt to become little gods themselves.

So, it’s no surprise that this miracle of new, sacred human life – Imago Dei – would go to the very bottom of the list of what is important to them.

Incredibly, in an age when those on the left, on issues ranging from COVID to climate change, insist “the science” justifies their ever-increasing control over the behavior and even the thought life of Americans, somehow have almost given up citing science when it comes to abortion. Embryology, after all, is highly advanced today and the characteristics of the developing human being in utero are stunningly documented and far beyond rational dispute.

So even though abortion's target is a beautiful, miraculous, vibrant human baby, they seldom even try to claim otherwise as they once did (“it’s just a mass of cells”). Instead, they angrily attack you for “hating women,” opposing “reproductive justice” and denying them “their right to choose” – all meaningless noises designed to distract others, and themselves, from the reality of millions of infinitely valuable human lives being snuffed out.

Highlights of “LIFE AND DEATH DECISION” include:

* "Protecting ‘the least of these’" by David Kupelian

* "Warriors fighting for life since Roe v. Wade: Courageous champions saved innocent lives, turned tide of public opinion on abortion" by Chelsea Haggard

* "A mom's open letter to 'pro-choice' women: Poignant lessons learned from author’s unintended teen pregnancy" by Chelsea Haggard

* "Freedom is rooted in sanctity of life" by Star Parker, who says, "We'll never know the gifts of the 63 million children obliterated since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision"

* "These 26 states will ban or restrict abortions after Roe repeal" by Art Moore

* "How the pro-abortion movement’s co-founder was transformed into a tireless pro-life champion," David Kupelian’s revealing, in-depth interview with Bernard Nathanson, M.D.

* "Beyond the abortion debate, there are hurting men and women. We must not forget them" by Dr. Michael Brown

* "America's founders' views on life in the womb" by Chuck Norris, dispelling false claims about the nation’s forefathers, including that Benjamin Franklin had no problem with abortion

* "Why abortion was illegal in most states before Roe v. Wade" by Joseph Farah, on why the landmark Supreme Court decision has always been a house of cards

* "For the left, children are either obstacles or tools" by Ben Shapiro

* "Lila Rose: People change their minds simply ‘by learning about what abortion actually does’" by Bettina di Fiore.

As author and Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian notes, “More than 63 million children already have been killed since 1973’s Roe decision, including close to half of the black population of the United States, exterminated by abortion. In response, millions upon millions of good and decent Americans are now rising up and crying out, ‘For God’s sake, this has to stop!’”

Kupelian adds: “This powerfully uplifting Whistleblower issue documents how the half-century-old pro-life movement, which has saved so many lives, now faces perhaps its greatest challenge and opportunity ever. Because if Roe v. Wade is indeed overturned and the issue of abortion is returned to the 50 states, it will be a time of tremendous national focus, discussion and persuasion, and thus a golden opportunity for the expression of desperately needed truth, along with genuine Christian love. Indeed, regardless of what the high court does, now is a golden opportunity – while the entire nation is obsessed with abortion – to let the truth shine as never before.”

SPECIAL OFFER: For a limited time, subscribe to Whistleblower, renew or give a gift subscription and you'll get $10 off the already discounted rate (pay only $39.95 instead of the usual $49.95), plus you'll get THREE VERY SPECIAL FREE GIFTS!

First, you’ll receive a hardcover copy of conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly’s powerful bestseller – a book never more important than right now – "Who Killed the American Family?"

In recent decades, the American family has been mercilessly attacked, debased, maligned, slandered and vilified by every facet of society, fueled by a seemingly mindless rebellion against any sort of moral code whatsoever.

But, who's responsible for these ongoing attacks that have literally ripped apart the fabric of the greatest nation in history?

Phyllis Schlafly – considered by many to be "the most consequential female" in public policy in the last 50 years – has the answer.

For America, everything hinges on the family. The American family is the fundamental institution that provided the Founding Fathers with the emotional support and driving courage to face the tyrannical government that threatened their very existence. It is the essential building block of a free society with limited government.

"Who Killed the American Family?" reveals the concerted assault on the American nuclear family by many forces: feminists, judges, lawmakers, psychologists, school districts, college professors, politicians offering incentives and seeking votes, and more, each opposed to the traditional American nuclear family and each with its own reason for wanting to abolish it. The wreckage of the American family leaves us with the inability to have limited government, because government steps in to perform tasks formerly done by the nuclear family.

Fortunately, Schlafly not only exposes the tactical charge the left has implemented, but she offers hope and a plan for restoring in our culture the sacred nature of the family unit.

Second, you'll get the coveted print edition of one of Whistleblower’s most popular issues ever, “YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN: How Big Tech, Big Media, lying Democrats, deep staters and vote fraudsters cheated Trump – and America.” From rampant voter fraud, to Google inducing 6 million “undecided” voters to support Joe Biden, to social media and news organizations and the “deep state” working together to suppress damning revelations about Biden family corruption just before the election, to the Democrat-Media Complex's underlying message that election fraud is not just morally permissible, but morally essential, because “Trump is another Hitler,” this special issue of Whistleblower presents a powerful and groundbreaking case that the November 2020 presidential election was the most corrupt in generations.

Finally, you’ll receive the digital version of one of the most devastatingly powerful journalistic takedowns of the abortion industry ever, Whistleblower’s epic “STOP KILLING BABIES” issue. For decades the abortion war has raged, each side winning and losing battles in the courts and legislatures. Yet the net result – despite Americans' consistent and overwhelming opposition to unfettered abortion-on-demand – has been the slaughter of well over 63 million American children, a number equal to almost one-fifth of the current U.S. population. However, the abortion war is building to a climax, with the Supreme Court likely to soon revisit Roe. V. Wade, and this special issue of Whistleblower peers into the future to predict the ultimate outcome.

This special triple free offer will end without notice.

SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER

RENEW YOUR WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

GIVE A GIFT WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

WHISTLEBLOWER IS NOW AVAILABLE ALSO IN STATE-OF-THE-ART DIGITAL FORM! SUBSCRIBE TO DIGITAL WHISTLEBLOWER HERE!

PLEASE NOTE: When your Whistleblower subscription is due to expire, you will receive a renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we'll renew your subscription automatically for the special low price of only $39.95 by charging your credit or debit card. There's never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

If you prefer, you may order a single copy of the May 2022 issue, “LIFE AND DEATH DECISION!” Or GET THE DIGITAL VERSION HERE!

If you wish to order by phone, call our order line at 1-816-220-0359.