Professors identify 960 'racist' names in national park system

More than 200 allegedly further 'white supremacy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2022 at 4:55pm
Sunset in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming (Image by David Mark from Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A group of professors and researchers identified 960 places within 16 of the country’s 62 national parks that contain “racist” names that promote “white supremacy,” “racism,” “settler colonialism” or “anti-Indigenous ideologies.”

Authors on the People and Nature research article included Grace Wu and Kurt Ingeman. Wu teaches at the University of California Santa Barbara and Ingeman is a postdoctoral researcher.

The research team “examined the origins of over 2,200 place names in 16 national parks in the United States” and found all of the locations “have place names that tacitly endorse racist or, more specifically, anti-Indigenous ideologies.” There are a total of 62 national parks.

