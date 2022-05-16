The psychological danger to children raised in pro-abortion homes

There's a discussion that I have yet to hear take place regarding the heinous women protesting and calling the murder of their children "women's health care." Demonic and out of touch with reality doesn't quite say it strongly enough when it comes to the zeitgeist of today. Contradictory and certifiably unhinged, however, comes very close to hitting the bull's eye.

Specific to said point, why should I try to make peace, appease or accommodate the demonically insane? Why should I pretend they are not self-destructive bipolar schizophrenics intent upon reshaping family and relationships? Why should I pretend to be crazy just because they are doing such a stellar job of acting out godless insanity?

It's bad enough that these hellish gondoliers of death define murder as women's health; but even worst, if possible, is the fact that no one considers the emotional damage done to the children these rampaging schizos already have. Imagine, if one can, the tortuous confliction their children must suffer when it comes to understanding love, accepting love and giving love in return.

These women ignore and would if necessary deny the psychological damage to their existing children, with respect to their being emotionally undeveloped. But, I submit common sense alone dictates there is quantifiable emotional and psychological damage done to children raised in homes where the mother, not to mention when it is both parents, publicly advocates for the murder of the brothers and sisters of the existing children. How confusing is it for them to reason why they were allowed to live and their siblings murdered. It must be even more so the case when their mother and/or parents pressure them to embrace taking the same course of action. Say what they will, I argue it's a legitimate formula for emotional scarring that inhibits the ability to enjoy healthy, normal relationships. And the more children the parent murders the greater the psychological damaging to the existing children.

This brings me to an overlapping act of insanity activists and government would mandate I submit to if it were within their power. However, I know the difference between a boy and a girl, a man and a woman. Why would I reduce my level of intelligence to that of a diminished-capacity dysphoric idiot, by arguing that mental illness is "en vogue" similar to the latest fashion accessory like the Nehru jacket or bell bottom trousers? There is no force on earth or in hell that can threaten me into calling something like Richard Levine a woman. I'd call him a psychiatrist, but not a woman. I cannot be forced to adopt behavior consistent with insanity.

Why should I be expected to reject the teachings of my God to embrace the Erebusic behavior of the satanic progeny? Why should I be expected to bestow blessings upon that which my God condemns? Name one time demonic hordes bestowed blessings upon that which my God blesses and praises.

Satan nor his emissaries make peace with the truly biblical, and yet those such as myself are expected to blaspheme the name of my God by invoking blessings upon the godless who are destined to spend all eternity in the fiery pit of hell. I know the true meaning of what my God calls love and family. I will not apostatize the truth of the Word of God to accommodate or appease the spiritually flawed.

This is the reason we see ineffectual, feckless and powerless churches. The church and Christendom have bought the lie of Satan that argues biblical love is tolerance of that which God curses and the embracement of that which God forbids.

How truthful are the Apostle Paul's words written under the auspices of the Holy Spirit, found in Romans 18:

12 They are all gone out of the way, they are together become unprofitable; there is none that doeth good, no, not one. 13 Their throat is an open sepulchre; with their tongues they have used deceit; the poison of asps is under their lips: 14 Whose mouth is full of cursing and bitterness: 15 Their feet are swift to shed blood: 16 Destruction and misery are in their ways: 17 And the way of peace have they not known: 18 There is no fear of God before their eyes. (KJV)

The influence of these wicked and evil advocates – those whom the Apostle John assures us practice the behaviors God condemns and thus will not see the Kingdom of Heaven – is witnessed in those churches that aren't Christ-centered. They're apostate churches led by apostates and frequented by those who reject the Truth of God, choosing instead to embrace lies.

Which brings me back to my beginning point. We are past the point to have cogent conversations regarding the psychological damage done to children raised in the homes described above. The damage being done to children today is creating generations to come of psychologically scarred adults.

We must make this a mission Christendom addresses along with the evangelical opportunity being wasted by not reaching children and families stuck in public schools.

