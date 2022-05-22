A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith WorldTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Publisher changes 'fishers of men' to 'fishers of persons' in popular Bible

Claims replacing the wording is not a result of public pressure

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 22, 2022 at 7:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CBN NEWS) -- One publishing house recently announced a significant change to its new Spanish edition of the Jerusalem Bible.

According to Catholic News Agency, the Desclée de Brouwer publishing house is replacing the phrase "fishers of men" with "fishers of persons" in Matthew 4:19.

Javier Gogeaskoetxea, managing director of Desclée de Brouwer, explained that replacing the wording is not a result of public pressure but to protect all "fidelity to the original texts."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Publisher changes 'fishers of men' to 'fishers of persons' in popular Bible
'I was able to see demons': Forced into satanism as a little girl, woman finally finds peace in Christ
'World's first' plant-based sunny-side up eggs to debut in America
N.Y. Times issues embarrassing correction on story it got very wrong
New Netflix series about the Inquisition puts Spanish Jews in spotlight
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×