Publisher changes 'fishers of men' to 'fishers of persons' in popular Bible

(CBN NEWS) -- One publishing house recently announced a significant change to its new Spanish edition of the Jerusalem Bible.

According to Catholic News Agency, the Desclée de Brouwer publishing house is replacing the phrase "fishers of men" with "fishers of persons" in Matthew 4:19.

Javier Gogeaskoetxea, managing director of Desclée de Brouwer, explained that replacing the wording is not a result of public pressure but to protect all "fidelity to the original texts."

