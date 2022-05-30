Question being raised: Why is Hillary not banned from Twitter?

Now that testimony during the trial for former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann – accused of lying to the FBI – has documented that the candidate herself approved giving fake information to the media, the question has been raised whether she should be banned from Twitter.

Fox News reported that it is journalist Matt Taibbi, a Rolling Stone reporter, who asked the obvious question.

"Should Hillary Clinton be banned from Twitter now?" he wrote.

The question was based on revelations from the Sussmann trial, where he is accused of telling the FBI he was delivering fake and damaging information to the FBI about President Trump on his own when he was being paid by the Clinton campaign, that Clinton approved giving that information to the media.

Fox reported, "Taibbi’s piece asked why the revelation that Clinton herself facilitated the start of the media’s Russia collusion hoax isn’t bigger news."

Taibbi begins, "Last week, in the trial of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, prosecutor Andrew DeFilippis asked ex-campaign manager Robby Mook about the decision to share with a reporter a bogus story about Donald Trump and Russia’s Alfa Bank. Mook answered by giving up his onetime boss."

Mook, in fact, confirmed he talked about it with Clinton, and she agreed to having it shared with reporters.

"In a country with a functioning media system, this would have been a huge story. Obviously this isn't Watergate, Hillary Clinton was never president, and Sussmann's trial doesn't equate to prosecutions of people like Chuck Colson or Gordon Liddy.

"But as we’ve slowly been learning for years, a massive fraud was perpetrated on the public with Russiagate," Taibbi said.

Mook's testimony "added a substantial piece of the picture, implicating one of the country’s most prominent politicians in one of the more ambitious disinformation campaigns we’ve seen."

In fact, previous evidence has revealed even Barack Obama was briefed on what was described as Clinton's scheme to suggest Trump was colluding with Russia in order to distract the public from her own scandal regarding her actions in posting national secrets on unsecure web systems.

The now-debunked strategy included the fabricated "Steele dossier," multiple instances of using fake evidence to obtain court orders to spy on Trump's campaign, clandestine payments and the years-long special investigation by Robert Mueller, and more.

Taibbi explained why confirmation that Clinton was behind the scheme isn't bigger right now.

"There are two reasons … One is admitting the enormity of what took place would require system-wide admissions by the FBI, the CIA, and ... virtually every major news media organization in America."

He said, "The Clinton campaign created and fueled a successful, years-long campaign of official harassment and media fraud. They innovated an extraordinary trick, using government connections and press to generate real criminal and counterintelligence investigations of political enemies."

What's known now, he said, it was "self-generated nonsense."

He then brought up Twitter.

"Trump was bounced from Twitter for incitement, but Twitter has a policy against misinformation as well. … I’m not a fan of throwing people off Twitter, but how can knowingly launching thousands of bogus news stories across a period of years, leading millions of people to believe lies and expect news that never arrived, not qualify as causing ‘widespread confusion on public issues’?"

