(PEOPLE) – Ray Liotta has died. The Emmy Award winner was 67.

The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, PEOPLE confirms. He was engaged to fiancée Jacy Nittolo, and he was dad to daughter Karsen, 23, with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

A source tells PEOPLE no foul play is suspected in his death and that Nittolo was with him when he passed.

