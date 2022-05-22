A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Did Reagan really believe Russia would attack Israel, based on prophet Ezekiel?

Here's the remarkable story about Gipper's fascination with Ezekiel 38 and 39

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 22, 2022 at 3:49pm
Ronald Reagan (Wikimedia Commons)

(ALLISRAELNEWS) -- JERUSALEM—With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, resulting in the biggest land war in Europe since World War II, there has been a great deal of speculation about whether any of this has prophetic implications.

Specifically, many Christians – as well as others – are speculating whether we are likely to see the “War of Gog & Magog,” as described in the biblical book of Ezekiel chapters 38 and 39, actually unfold in the not-so-distant future.

Secular media outlets have published stories about this.

Read the full story ›

Did Reagan really believe Russia would attack Israel, based on prophet Ezekiel?
