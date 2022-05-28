A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Record high prices threaten Memorial Day plans

From gas tank to the grill, costs are prohibitive

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2022 at 3:07pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – More than 39 million people are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, which is shaping up to be one of the most expensive on record, from the gas tank to the grill.

While many Americans are eagerly anticipating their first Memorial Day in three years without federal COVID-19 restrictions, experts are cautioning consumers to be wary of a different threat: jacked up prices.

"Against a backdrop of gas prices that have continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road, but we’re certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising prices at the pump," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the company’s annual summer travel survey.

Read the full story ›

