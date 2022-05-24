Report: Dems think White House press secretary needs 'adult supervision'

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was known for her ability to avoid answering questions by that familiar phrase that she would "circle back" with an answer.

She also repeatedly blamed President Trump for the Joe Biden administration's own failings.

But she rarely unleashed a total flub, those otherworldly declarations that have given her boss a reputation as a gaffe-master.

But that's all right, as her replacement Karine Jean-Pierre, appears to be making that up.

For example, she declared, when the stock market one day recently took a 1,000-point plunge and Americans in retirement or heading there saw a jaw-dropping loss of their assets, "Not something we keep an eye on every day."

This is not going that well. https://t.co/SfHUw3pKwu — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 18, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about today's stock market dive and her response was: "We do not- that's not something we keep an eye on every day." You know who does keep an eye on the markets every day? People watching their 401k tank faster than Biden's approval. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) May 18, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre: The stock market is "not something we keep an eye on every day." pic.twitter.com/u2hwXffvlM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2022

Also, she charged that the Republicans "stole" the 2016 election.

That's after Democrats have spent most waking moments since 2020, and amid President Trump's charges of election malfeasance, claiming that the American system is most secure.

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election .....welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016

Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.https://t.co/ZIKGTd6U1v — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 2, 2020

Now, Politico has reported that just days into Jean-Pierre's assignment, the White House announced that veteran flak John Kirby would be added to the White House communications team.

"There are people in the White House who feel that the timing of Kirby's hiring demonstrates that the White House leadership believes that the first African American White House press secretary needs 'adult supervisions,'" one Democratic source told Politico.

The report said, "Not even a week into press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's time at the lectern, the White House brought in her Pentagon counterpart John Kirby, a runner-up for the podium, for a communications role."

The report said the actions "roiled" the already delicate internal politics at the White House.

"Several White House officials and insiders told West Wing Playbook that they felt the move put a damper on Jean-Pierre’s first week, and undercut her credibility at a moment when conservative media has targeted her," the report said.

That Democrat source told Politico, too, that some Democrats in Congress were frustrated that the appointment of Jean-Pierre also included a note that Anita Dunn was returning to the White House as an adviser, "an inclusion that, for them, left an impression that Jean-Pierre needed oversight."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

