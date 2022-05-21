A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Republicans introduce 'Women's Bill of Rights'

Legislation meant to protect accomplishments, ensure safety of biological females

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 21, 2022 at 5:34pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – Republicans are introducing a "Women's Bill of Rights" in order to enshrine into law protections for females based on their biological sex.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., is leading lawmakers on the Republican Study Committee (RSC), the largest group of conservative lawmakers on the Hill, in formally introducing the legislation Thursday morning.

"I am proud to introduce the Women’s Bill of Rights to affirm the importance of acknowledging women and their unique and distinguishing characteristics and contributions to our nation. As the Left continues to erase women, we must fight for women and their place in our society. Whether it’s keeping the word "mother" in written law, or ensuring women’s domestic violence shelters do not have to accept biological men, we must stand up for women," Lesko told Fox News Digital.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Eric Holder threatens 'high level prosecutions' of Trump's inner circle
Shortage of paper for election materials has some jurisdictions scrambling
Republicans introduce 'Women's Bill of Rights'
The threat from the SEC's global warming 'disclosure' rule
Some young adults consider moving back home with parents amid rising rents
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×