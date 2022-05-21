Repurposed antibiotic used to treat respiratory infections could cure COVID

(STUDY FINDS) – An affordable antibiotic which treats respiratory infections may be able to defeat COVID-19, according to a new study.

In experiments, researchers in France say clofoctol reduced virus replication and lung symptoms in mice. “The antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties of clofoctol, associated with its safety profile and unique pharmacokinetics make a strong case for proposing clofoctol as an affordable therapeutic candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” study authors say in a media release.

Vaccines have been able to curb the pandemic to a large degree. However, there is still a huge need for drugs which can treat coronavirus among people who contract it. Immunity can wane and access to the COVID vaccine is still a major problem around the world. Also, less protection to new variants emphasizes the possible need for a back-up.

