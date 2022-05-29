A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Restaurant owners traded grilled-cheese sandwiches for painting that just sold for $272,548

Local artist later became famous

Published May 29, 2022 at 12:44pm
Published May 29, 2022 at 12:44pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(THE BLAZE) – According to a report from the Washington Post, two restaurant owners in Canada just sold a painting for over a quarter of a million dollars — and all they paid for the painting was some grilled cheese sandwiches.

According to the report, restaurant owners Tony and Irene Demas owned The Villa restaurant in Ontario for many years and developed a special friendship during the 1970s with a local artist named John Kinnear, who loved grilled-cheese sandwiches from The Villa.

Kinnear reportedly would visit the restaurant every day with his wife to have a grilled cheese. However, as a struggling artist, Kinnear could not always pay for his sandwiches, which cost $1.95 at the time. So Kinnear and the Demases came to an arrangement: Kinnear provided art for the restaurant, and the Demases allowed Kinnear to sometimes have his grilled-cheese sandwiches without paying.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
