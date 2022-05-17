Rheumatologist: 40% of my 3,000 vaxxed patients reported injury

A veteran rheumatologist says about 40% of the approximately 3,000 vaccinated patients in his practice have reported a vaccine-related injury.

And 5% of the vaccinated patients are still injured, according to Dr. Robert Jackson in an interview with Steve Kirsch, executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.

Jackson, consistent with a study published in the British Journal of Medicine, said has seen 12 patients die following COVID vaccination. Normally, he sees only one or two deaths annually in his practice's patient base of 5,000.

Jackson said about 5% of his patients developed a new condition that makes them susceptible to blood clotting.

Kirsch noted Jackson is intentional about recording adverse vaccine invents, asking his patients what happened to them following vaccination, which most doctors do not do.

Rheumatology patients – with an autoimmune condition – are more susceptible to adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, according to studies.

But these patients were excluded from the initial COVID vaccine trials.

See Kirsch's interview with Dr. Robert Jackson:

