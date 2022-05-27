Rubio calls out Air Force for 'drag' event, gets it canceled

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., says he called out the Air Force for planning a "Drag Queen Story Time" on one of its bases, and got the event canceled.

"The last thing parents serving their nation overseas should be worried about, particularly in a theater with heightened geopolitical tensions, is whether their children are being exposed to sexually charged content simply because they visited their local library," Rubio said.

Rubio had written to U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall after learning that the air base in Ramstein, Germany, was planning the kinky event for young children of service members.

Rubio requested that the proposed program be canceled and staff involved in it be disciplined.

The Air Force then dropped plans for the event.

Rubio had pointed out that the program for children was planned "to celebrate Pride Month."

But he explained, "U.S. military installations exist to serve the needs of the warfighter for training, logistics, storage, testing, and deployment. Simultaneously, the installation must also support the needs of servicemembers and their families, including creating a safe, healthy environment for parents raising children. This is why installations often include commissaries, pharmacies, schools, and libraries. On installations outside the continental United States (OCONUS), these amenities play an even more central role in the life of our servicemembers and their families. Frequently, servicemembers do not have options available outside OCONUS installations due to language and logistical barriers."

Rubio continued, "In light of this, it is completely insane for Ramstein AFB to use on-installation resources for rituals like 'Drag Queen Story Time.' These inappropriate events are extremely divisive at home for good reason; in all cases, they place young children in close proximity with adults who are intentionally and explicitly sexualized.

"A flyer for the similar event last year highlighted the apparent inclusion of a controversial book, 'The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish.' The author of the book said they wrote it so that children could 'experience the magic of drag and to get a little practice shaking their hips or shimmying their shoulders to know how [they] can feel fabulous inside of [their] own bodies.' As I hope you can agree, decisions over children and their bodies should be left to moms and dads serving our nation, not mediated through publicly funded propaganda on U.S. Air Force bases."

The senator charged that the library had done similar events in the past, and he demanded to know, "How many instances of events involving drag queens spending time around children have occurred at government sponsored events on U.S. military installations both OCONUS and in the United States?"

Further, how much have those events cost U.S. taxpayers, he asked.

Specifically, he wanted to know, "Do you and President Biden believe the proper role of the U.S. Department of Defense is to facilitate extraordinarily divisive events involving the children of U.S. servicemembers?"

