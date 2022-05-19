A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ruble at 4-year high amid Biden effort to destroy Russian economy

President boasted in March sanctions were 'crushing' Moscow

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published May 19, 2022 at 7:05pm
President Joe Biden in a speech on efforts to crush the Russian economy March 11, 2022. (Video screenshot)

The hard economic figures indicate President Biden's effort to crush the Russian economy in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine isn't working.

The ruble hit a four-year high this week.

In March, Biden touted the sanctions and other measures to punish Russia economically.

"You need 200 rubles to equal $1 today. Two hundred," he said.

The president said the "totality of our economic sanctions and controls are crushing, crushing the Russian economy."

Now, it takes about 62 rubles to equal $1.

See Biden's remarks in March:

Is Biden succeeding in destroying the Russian economy?

Independent journalist Jordan Schachtel posted a chart on Twitter showing the ruble's rise in value since mid-March:

Art Moore
