A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Rumors swirl that China's Xi Jinping will step down amid harsh COVID lockdowns

Experts doubt reports of coup, but also see signs of discontent

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2022 at 3:49pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1, 2021 (Screenshot)

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – Rumors circulating in China and among overseas Chinese social media are claiming Chinese President Xi Jinping, under fire for draconian COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and elsewhere, will step down from power.

The rumors followed a meeting last week of the Party Politburo Standing Committee, the collective leadership group that rules China. They were traced in part to a Chinese-language YouTube video May 4 by Canadian-based blogger appearing under the persona “Lao Deng.” Details of the video quickly spread to social media outlets in China but were quickly censored.

The blogger, citing what he said was a senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) security source, said a “coup” was launched against Mr. Xi at the meeting of senior party leaders in Beijing. According to blog, Mr. Xi was forced to step aside but will stay in place until a major party meeting later this year.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dems' claim that energy companies are hiking prices, gouging customers debunked
Ukraine to put 1st Russian soldier on trial for war crimes
North Korea confirms 1st COVID outbreak, Kim orders lockdown
Sweden, Finland may join NATO
Rumors swirl that China's Xi Jinping will step down amid harsh COVID lockdowns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×