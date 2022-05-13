A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Russia to cut power supply to Finland on Saturday

Putin says it's because electricity has not been paid for

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(REUTERS) – Russian state-owned utility Inter RAO (IRAO.MM) will stop exporting electricity to Finland from Saturday because it has not been paid, the company's Finnish subsidiary said on Friday.

Inter RAO has not received payments for electricity sold via pan-European power exchange Nord Pool since May 6, the subsidiary said, without giving any reason.

"This situation is exceptional and happened for the first time in over twenty years of our trading history," RAO Nordic, said in a statement.

Power imports to Finland will be halted from 1 a.m. local time on Saturday (2200 GMT on Friday) "for the time being," Finnish grid operator Fingrid said in a separate statement, citing RAO Nordic.

TRENDING: 'Harbinger' author Jonathan Cahn warns in new film America experiencing God's judgment, but there is hope

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Leftist teachers ditch teaching to indoctrinate kids about sex against parents' will
State refuses to give up 'woke math'
Russia to cut power supply to Finland on Saturday
Elon Musk says Twitter takeover 'temporarily on hold'
Pedophilia advocate hired by Johns Hopkins, for center created to prevent child sex abuse
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×